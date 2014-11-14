New Issue- Standard Chartered prices 500 mln euro 2024 bond

Nov 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Standard Chartered PLC
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date November 19, 2024
Coupon 3.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.426
Yield 3.193 pct
Spread 220 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps 240.1 basis points
August 2024 DBR
Payment Date November 19, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BofA Merrill Lynch, BNPP, CS, SG CIB &
Standard Chartered Bank
Ratings A3 (Moody‘s), BBB+ (S&P),
A+ (Fitch)
Listing London Stock Exchange
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s Global DIP programme
