New Issue- Hksan prices 100 mln euro 2019 bond

Nov 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Hksan Corporation
Issue Amount 100 million euro
Maturity Date November 20, 2019
Coupon 3.625 pct
Reoffer price 99.422
Reoffer yield 3.754 pct
Spread 335 basis points
Underlying govt bond over the midswaps
Payment Date November 21, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Danske Bank
Listing Helsinki
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law Finnish
Negative Pledge Yes
