New Issue- Hksan prices 100 mln euro 2019 bond
#Credit Markets
November 14, 2014 / 1:41 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- Hksan prices 100 mln euro 2019 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Hksan Corporation

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date November 20, 2019

Coupon 3.625 pct

Reoffer price 99.422

Reoffer yield 3.754 pct

Spread 335 basis points

Underlying govt bond over the midswaps

Payment Date November 21, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Danske Bank

Listing Helsinki

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law Finnish

Negative Pledge Yes

ISIN FI4000115415

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

