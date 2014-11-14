New Issue-JAB Holdings prices 750 mln euro 2021 bond

Nov 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower JAB Holdings BV (JAB Holdings)

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date November 24, 2021

Coupon 1.500 pct

Reoffer price 99.5980

Reoffer yield 1.561 pct

Spread 93 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps

Payment Date November 24, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, CMZ & HSBC

Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing Luxembourg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000A1ZSAF4

