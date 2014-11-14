New Issue-GELF prices 400 mln euro 2021 bond

Nov 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower GELF Bond Issuer I SA
Guarantor GELF Management (Lux) S.A R.L
Issue Amount 400 million euro
Maturity Date November 22, 2021
Coupon 1.75 pct
Reoffer price 99.667
Spread 117 basis ponit
Underlying govt bond Over midswaps, equivalent to 112.99bp
over 2.25 pct September 2021 DBR
Payment Date November 21, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BNPP, ING & RBS
Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s), BBB (S&P)
Listing Luxembourg
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English
