New Issue- SCBC adds 1.65 bln SEK 2019 FRN

Nov 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Friday.

Borrower Swedish Covered Bond Corp (scbC)

Issue Amount 1.65 billion swedish crown

Maturity Date July 02, 2019

Coupon 3 months Stibor + 26BP

Issue price 100.7750

Reoffer price 100.7750

Discount Margin 3 months Stibor + 10BP

Payment Date November 21, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Swedbank

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (m) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s Global DIP programme

The issue size will total 2.15 billion SEK when fungible

ISIN XS1140890796

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)