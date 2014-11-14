FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue- SCBC adds 1.65 bln SEK 2019 FRN
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 14, 2014 / 2:31 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- SCBC adds 1.65 bln SEK 2019 FRN

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Friday.

Borrower Swedish Covered Bond Corp (scbC)

Issue Amount 1.65 billion swedish crown

Maturity Date July 02, 2019

Coupon 3 months Stibor + 26BP

Issue price 100.7750

Reoffer price 100.7750

Discount Margin 3 months Stibor + 10BP

Payment Date November 21, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Swedbank

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (m) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s Global DIP programme

The issue size will total 2.15 billion SEK when fungible

ISIN XS1140890796

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.