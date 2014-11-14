New Issue-NordLB prices 100 mln euro 2019 bond

Nov 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale (NordLB)
Issue Amount 100 million euro
Maturity Date November 19, 2019
Coupon 0.310 pct
Issue price 99.93
Reoffer price 99.93
Yield 0.324 pct
Payment Date November 19, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Nord/LB
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Listing Hannover
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms 500
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt Issuance Programme
