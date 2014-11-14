New Issue-NordLB prices 100 mln euro 2019 bond

Nov 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale (NordLB)

Issue Amount 100 million euro

Maturity Date November 19, 2019

Coupon 0.310 pct

Issue price 99.93

Reoffer price 99.93

Yield 0.324 pct

Payment Date November 19, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Nord/LB

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Hannover

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms 500

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s Debt Issuance Programme

ISIN DE000NLB8EZ9

