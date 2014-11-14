New Issue- Aryzta Euro Finance prices 250 mln euro PERP bond

Nov 14 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Aryzta Euro Finance Limited
Guarantor Aryzta AG
Issue Amount 250 million euro
Maturity Date Perpetual
Coupon 4.5 pct
Reoffer price 99.54
Reoffer yield 4.625 pct
Payment Date November 21, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, JP Morgan & Rabobank
Listing Irish Stock Exchange
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)