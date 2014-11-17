BUZZ-Fenner: languishes at 4-year low post UBS downgrade

** Fenner falls more than 8 pct, making it the top percentage loser on FTSE 250, after UBS cuts its rating on the stock to “neutral” from “buy” citing negative outlook for its engineering conveyor solutions unit.

** The brokerage also cuts its target price on Fenner’s stock to 300 pence from 380 pence - news that pushes shares of the maker of conveyor belts for the mining industry to a more than four-year low of 264.2 pence.

** Last week, Fenner posted a decline in FY pretax profit as its engineering conveyor solutions unit bore the brunt of the slowdown in mining activity in Australia.

** “With further fears around deteriorating pricing in Australia and an outlook for flat earnings growth as a base case, we find it hard to remain positive on a 12-month view,” UBS analysts say in a note. (RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)