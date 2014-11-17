New Issue- SPS prices dual tranche deal

Nov 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Monday.

Borrower Swiss Prime Site AG (SPS)

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 100 million swiss franc

Maturity Date December 10, 2024

Coupon 2.000 pct

Issue price 100.202

Reoffer price 99.552

Spread 135 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over midswaps

ISIN CH0257042173

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 200 million swiss franc

Maturity Date December 10, 2019

Coupon 1.000 pct

Issue price 100.159

Reoffer price 99.709

Spread 90 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over midswaps

ISIN CH0257042165

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date December 10,2014

Lead Manager(s) UBS, Credit Suisse & ZKB

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 5

Governing Law Swiss

Negative Pledge Yes

