New Issue- Shui prices $500 mln 2017 bond
#Credit Markets
November 17, 2014 / 1:01 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- Shui prices $500 mln 2017 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Shui On Land Ltd (Shui)

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date November 24, 2017

Coupon 8.7 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 8.7 pct

Payment Date November 24, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Bank of America Merrill Lynch, BNP Paribas,

Credit Suisse,Deutsche Bank & Standard Chartered

Listing SGX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law New York

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
