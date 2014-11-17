FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Thrgn Govt prices 250 mln euro 2024 bond
November 17, 2014 / 1:31 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- Thrgn Govt prices 250 mln euro 2024 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower The German State of Thuringia (Thrgn GOVT)

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date November 25, 2024

Coupon 0.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.250

Reoffer yield 0.954 pct

Spread Minus 4 basis points

Underlying govt bond through midswaps, equivalent to 16.8 basis points

over the 1.0 pct August 2024 DBR

Payment Date November 25, 2014

Lead Manager(s) UniCredit

Ratings AAA (Fitch)

Listing Frankfurt

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP

ISIN DE000A13SJM6

