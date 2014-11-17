New Issue- Thrgn Govt prices 250 mln euro 2024 bond

Nov 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower The German State of Thuringia (Thrgn GOVT)
Issue Amount 250 million euro
Maturity Date November 25, 2024
Coupon 0.875 pct
Reoffer price 99.250
Reoffer yield 0.954 pct
Spread Minus 4 basis points
Underlying govt bond through midswaps, equivalent to 16.8 basis points
over the 1.0 pct August 2024 DBR
Payment Date November 25, 2014
Lead Manager(s) UniCredit
Ratings AAA (Fitch)
Listing Frankfurt
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP
