New Issue- KfW adds 200 mln rand to 2017 bond

Nov 17(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Monday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount 200 million rand
Maturity Date October 4, 2017
Coupon 5.0 pct
Issue price 96.224
Payment Date November 24, 2014
Lead Manager(s) RBC Europe Limited
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s) & AAA (S&P)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.375 pct (selling 1.1875 pct and M&U 0.1875 pct)
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law German
Notes The issue size will total 2.8 billion rand
when fungible
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)