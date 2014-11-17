New Issue- KfW adds 200 mln rand to 2017 bond

Nov 17(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount 200 million rand

Maturity Date October 4, 2017

Coupon 5.0 pct

Issue price 96.224

Payment Date November 24, 2014

Lead Manager(s) RBC Europe Limited

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s) & AAA (S&P)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.375 pct (selling 1.1875 pct and M&U 0.1875 pct)

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law German

Notes The issue size will total 2.8 billion rand

when fungible

ISIN XS0838228996

