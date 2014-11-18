FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indonesia's Pertamina says may double output from overseas assets by end-2014
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 18, 2014 / 5:10 AM / 3 years ago

Indonesia's Pertamina says may double output from overseas assets by end-2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s Pertamina expects its overseas assets to contribute between 90,000 and 120,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (BOEPD) by the end of 2014, the company said on Tuesday, up from around 63,000 barrels per day of crude last year.

The expected increase comes as the state energy firm moves aggresively to acquire oil and gas assets to meet the ballooning energy demands in Southeast Asia’s largest economy.

“We expect an increase this year because we will complete the acquisition of the Murphy Oil block this month or in mid-December,” Pertamina Upstream Business Development chief Danie Tampubolon told reporters, referring to Malaysian assets held by U.S.-listed Murphy Oil Corp that are expected to also produce gas. (Reporting by Wilda Asmarini; Writing by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Alan Raybould)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.