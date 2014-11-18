BUZZ-BBA Aviation: Contract loss, DoJ probe related charge bite

** BBA Aviation Plc’s shares fall as much as 4.3 pct, after the aircraft services provider says its ASIG unit has lost a ground handling contract at John F. Kennedy International Airport from next year.

** The firm also says it will take a charge of $15 mln in Q4, due to a probe by the U.S. DoJ into payments made by its in South America by its agents and employees.

** With its largest intraday loss in six months, the stock is among the top percentage losers on London’s FTSE-250 Midcap Index

** Jefferies analyst Joe Spooner trims his FY15 pretax profit forecast by 3.9 pct to $191.9 mln to reflect the contract loss, but says a one-off U.S. tax settlement benefits should offset the probe related charge.