New Issue- Hessen Govt prices 650 mln euro 2024 bond
#Credit Markets
November 18, 2014 / 1:36 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- Hessen Govt prices 650 mln euro 2024 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Federal State of Hessen (Hessen Govt)

Issue Amount 650 million euro

Maturity Date December 10, 2024

Coupon 0.875

Reoffer price 99.161

Reoffer yield 0.963 pct

Spread Minus 4 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswap,equivalent to 17.5 basis points

Over the 1 pct August 2024 DBR

Payment Date November 25, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Helaba & HSBC

Ratings AA (S&P)

Listing Frankfurt

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

ISIN DE000A1RQCA2

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
