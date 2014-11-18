New Issue- Hessen Govt prices 650 mln euro 2024 bond

Nov 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Federal State of Hessen (Hessen Govt)
Issue Amount 650 million euro
Maturity Date December 10, 2024
Coupon 0.875
Reoffer price 99.161
Reoffer yield 0.963 pct
Spread Minus 4 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the midswap,equivalent to 17.5 basis points
Over the 1 pct August 2024 DBR
Payment Date November 25, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Helaba & HSBC
Ratings AA (S&P)
Listing Frankfurt
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
