New Issue- Dexia Credit prices 850 mln euro 2024 bond

Nov 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Dexia Credit Local (Dexia Credit)
Guarantor Belgium, France & Luxembourg
Issue Amount 850 million euro
Maturity Date November 26, 2024
Coupon 1.25 pct
Reoffer price 99.181
Reoffer yield 0.338 pct
Spread 34 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps, equivalent to 54.8 basis points
Over the 1 pct August 2024 DBR
Payment Date November 26, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole & Deutsche Bank
Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s), AA (S&P),
AA (Fitch)
Full fees Undisclosed
