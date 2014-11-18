New Issue- BNP Paribas prices 1 bln euro perp bond

Nov 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower BNP Paribas Cardif (BNP Paribas)

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date Perpetual

Coupon 4.032 pct

Reoffer price 100

Reoffer yield 4.032 pct

Spread 293 basis point

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps,equivalent to 324.1

basis points over 1.0 pct August 2024 DBR

Payment Date November 25, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Banca IMI, HSBC, Lloyds Bank,

Mediobanca, RBS and Santander

Ratings BBB- (S&P)

Listing Euro MTF Market

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French Law

ISIN FR0012329845

