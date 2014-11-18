New Issue- BNP Paribas prices 1 bln euro perp bond

Nov 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower BNP Paribas Cardif (BNP Paribas)
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date Perpetual
Coupon 4.032 pct
Reoffer price 100
Reoffer yield 4.032 pct
Spread 293 basis point
Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps,equivalent to 324.1
basis points over 1.0 pct August 2024 DBR
Payment Date November 25, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Banca IMI, HSBC, Lloyds Bank,
Mediobanca, RBS and Santander
Ratings BBB- (S&P)
Listing Euro MTF Market
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law French Law
