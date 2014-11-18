FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue- BNP Paribas prices 1 bln euro perp bond
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 18, 2014 / 2:05 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- BNP Paribas prices 1 bln euro perp bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower BNP Paribas Cardif (BNP Paribas)

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date Perpetual

Coupon 4.032 pct

Reoffer price 100

Reoffer yield 4.032 pct

Spread 293 basis point

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps,equivalent to 324.1

basis points over 1.0 pct August 2024 DBR

Payment Date November 25, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Banca IMI, HSBC, Lloyds Bank,

Mediobanca, RBS and Santander

Ratings BBB- (S&P)

Listing Euro MTF Market

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French Law

ISIN FR0012329845

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.