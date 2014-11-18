New Issue- L-Bank prices 1.0 bln euro 2019 bond

Nov 18(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Landesbank Baden Wurttemberg

Guarantor German Federal State of Baden Wurttemberg

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date November 25, 2019

Coupon 0.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.708

Yield 0.309 pct

Spread Minus 11 basis points

Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps

Payment Date November 25, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank, JPMorgan, LBBW & RBC

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux/Stuttgart

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN DE000A11QKU5

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)