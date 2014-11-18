FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue- Credit Agricole Home Loan prices 1.0 bln euro 2022 bond
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 18, 2014 / 2:20 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- Credit Agricole Home Loan prices 1.0 bln euro 2022 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Credit Agricole Home Loan SFH SA (Credit Agricole Home Loan)

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date November 28, 2022

Coupon 0.625 pct

Reoffer price 99.0940

Reoffer yield 0.742

Spread minus 2 basis points

Underlying govt bond through the midswaps

Payment Date November 28, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BayernLB, Natixis & Santander GBM

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law French

ISIN FR0012332450

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.