New Issue- Credit Agricole Home Loan prices 1.0 bln euro 2022 bond

Nov 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Credit Agricole Home Loan SFH SA (Credit Agricole Home Loan)

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date November 28, 2022

Coupon 0.625 pct

Reoffer price 99.0940

Reoffer yield 0.742

Spread minus 2 basis points

Underlying govt bond through the midswaps

Payment Date November 28, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BayernLB, Natixis & Santander GBM

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law French

ISIN FR0012332450

