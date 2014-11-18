New Issue- Socram Banque prices 300 mln euro 2017 FRN

Nov 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a FRN priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Socram Banque
Issue Amount 300 million euro
Maturity Date November 28, 2017
Coupon 3-month euribor + 70 basis points
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month euribor + 70 basis points
Payment Date November 28, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas & Natixis
Listing Luxembourg
Denoms (K) 100
