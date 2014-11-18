New Issue- Korea Expressway prices 220 mln sfr 2018 FRN

Nov 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a FRN priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Korea Expressway Corporation
Issue Amount 220 million Swiss Francs
Maturity Date March 15, 2018
Coupon 3 month libor + 47bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3 month libor + 47bp
Payment Date December 15, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank AG London Branch
Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law New York
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
