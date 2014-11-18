New Issue- Korea Expressway prices 220 mln sfr 2018 FRN

Nov 18 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Korea Expressway Corporation

Issue Amount 220 million Swiss Francs

Maturity Date March 15, 2018

Coupon 3 month libor + 47bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3 month libor + 47bp

Payment Date December 15, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank AG London Branch

Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law New York

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN CH0261178039

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)