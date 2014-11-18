FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- ICO prices 250 mln stg 2017 bond
#Credit Markets
November 18, 2014 / 3:31 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- ICO prices 250 mln stg 2017 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 18(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Instituto De Credito Oficial (ICO)

Issue Amount 250 million sterling

Maturity Date December 15, 2017

Coupon 1.875 pct

Issue price 99.777

Reoffer price 99.777

Yield 1.941 pct

Spread 125 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Gilt

Payment Date November 25, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays & RBC

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

