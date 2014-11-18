New Issue- ICO prices 250 mln stg 2017 bond

Nov 18(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Instituto De Credito Oficial (ICO)
Issue Amount 250 million sterling
Maturity Date December 15, 2017
Coupon 1.875 pct
Issue price 99.777
Reoffer price 99.777
Yield 1.941 pct
Spread 125 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Gilt
Payment Date November 25, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays & RBC
Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
