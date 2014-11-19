BUZZ-Miners lead FTSE down on falling iron ore

** Large cap miners among the top fallers on a broadly flat FTSE 100 as the price of iron ore continues to hit new five-year lows.

** Anglo American, BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto all down 1.8 pct, with Glencore, less exposed to the price of iron ore, down 1.3 pct, following their Australian lists that fell overnight.

** Weaker October China data also cited as a factor, with an increase in scrap metal demand leading to “cannibalisation” of the sector, say analysts at Liberum.