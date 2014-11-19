FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Credit Markets
November 19, 2014 / 11:20 AM / 3 years ago

New Issue- Baloise Holding prices 150 mln sfr 2024 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Baloise Holding AG (Baloise Holding)

Issue Amount 150 million swiss franc

Maturity Date December 19, 2024

Coupon 1.125 pct

Issue price 100.625 pct

Spread 42 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps

Payment Date December 19, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & BasleKB

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

ISIN CH0261399064

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
