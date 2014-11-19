FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Chongqing prices 500 mln renminbi 2017 bond
#Credit Markets
November 19, 2014 / 12:40 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- Chongqing prices 500 mln renminbi 2017 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Yufu Eternity Ltd

Issue Amount 500 million renminbi

Maturity Date November 26, 2017

Coupon 5.625 pct

Yield 5.625 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date November 26, 2014

Lead Manager(s) DB, DBS & HSBC

Listing Hongkong Stock Exchange

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1-10(k)

Governing Law Hongkong

