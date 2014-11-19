New Issue- Chongqing prices 500 mln renminbi 2017 bond

Nov 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Yufu Eternity Ltd

Issue Amount 500 million renminbi

Maturity Date November 26, 2017

Coupon 5.625 pct

Yield 5.625 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date November 26, 2014

Lead Manager(s) DB, DBS & HSBC

Listing Hongkong Stock Exchange

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1-10(k)

Governing Law Hongkong

