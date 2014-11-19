New Issue- Sembcorp prices S$100 mln 2021 bond

Nov 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Sembcorp Financial Services Pte Ltd

Guarantor Sembcorp Industries

Issue Amount S$100 million

Maturity Date November 26, 2021

Coupon 2.940 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 2.94 pct

Spread 85 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the SOR

Payment Date November 26, 2014

Lead Manager(s) DBS Bank

Full fees Undisclosed

Governing Law Singapore

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

