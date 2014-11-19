New Issue- Sembcorp prices S$100 mln 2021 bond

Nov 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Sembcorp Financial Services Pte Ltd
Guarantor Sembcorp Industries
Issue Amount S$100 million
Maturity Date November 26, 2021
Coupon 2.940 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 2.94 pct
Spread 85 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the SOR
Payment Date November 26, 2014
Lead Manager(s) DBS Bank
Full fees Undisclosed
Governing Law Singapore
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
