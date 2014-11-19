FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Sembcorp prices S$100 mln 2021 bond
#Credit Markets
November 19, 2014 / 12:51 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- Sembcorp prices S$100 mln 2021 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Sembcorp Financial Services Pte Ltd

Guarantor Sembcorp Industries

Issue Amount S$100 million

Maturity Date November 26, 2021

Coupon 2.940 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 2.94 pct

Spread 85 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the SOR

Payment Date November 26, 2014

Lead Manager(s) DBS Bank

Full fees Undisclosed

Governing Law Singapore

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
