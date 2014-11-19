New Issue- ING prices 250 mln sterling 2017 to FRN

Nov 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a FRN priced on Wednesday.
Borrower ING Bank NV
Issue Amount 250 million sterling
Maturity Date November 27, 2017
Coupon 3 month LIBOR + 40 basis points
Issue price 99.9410
Reoffer price 99.9410
Discount Margin 3 month LIBOR + 42 basis points
Payment Date November 27, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Goldman Sachs, ING Bank, Lloyds
Ratings A2 (Moody‘s), A (S&P),
A+ (Fitch)
Listing Amsterdam
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer’s Global DIP programme
