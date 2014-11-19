FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- ING prices 250 mln sterling 2017 to FRN
#Credit Markets
November 19, 2014 / 1:01 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- ING prices 250 mln sterling 2017 to FRN

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower ING Bank NV

Issue Amount 250 million sterling

Maturity Date November 27, 2017

Coupon 3 month LIBOR + 40 basis points

Issue price 99.9410

Reoffer price 99.9410

Discount Margin 3 month LIBOR + 42 basis points

Payment Date November 27, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Goldman Sachs, ING Bank, Lloyds

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s), A (S&P),

A+ (Fitch)

Listing Amsterdam

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer’s Global DIP programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
