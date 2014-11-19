FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue- Grenke Finance prices 125 mln euro 2019 bond
Sections
Featured
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Business
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
Politics
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 19, 2014 / 1:25 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- Grenke Finance prices 125 mln euro 2019 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 19(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Grenke Finance Plc

Guarantor Grenkeleasing AG

Issue Amount 125 million euro

Maturity Date May 27, 2019

Coupon 1.5 pct

Reoffer price Par

Yield 1.5 pct

Spread 109 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 138.6bp

Over the OBL 169

Payment Date November 26, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BayernLB, DZ BANK & HSBC

Ratings BBB+ (S&P)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS1143355094

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.