New Issue- Grenke Finance prices 125 mln euro 2019 bond

Nov 19(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Grenke Finance Plc
Guarantor Grenkeleasing AG
Issue Amount 125 million euro
Maturity Date May 27, 2019
Coupon 1.5 pct
Reoffer price Par
Yield 1.5 pct
Spread 109 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 138.6bp
Over the OBL 169
Payment Date November 26, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BayernLB, DZ BANK & HSBC
Ratings BBB+ (S&P)
Listing Lux
Denoms (K) 1
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)