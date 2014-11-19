FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- New South Wales Treasury prices 1.0 bln renminbi 2015 bond
#Credit Markets
New Issue- New South Wales Treasury prices 1.0 bln renminbi 2015 bond

Nov 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower New South Wales Treasury Corporation

Guarantor The Crown in right of New South Wales

Issue Amount 1.0 billion renminbi

Maturity Date December 1, 2015

Coupon 2.75 pct

Reoffer price Par

Reoffer yield 2.75 pct

Payment Date December 1, 2014

Lead Manager(s) ANZ & Bank of China

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s) & AAA (S&P)

Listing SGX

Denoms (M) 1-1(K)

Governing Law English & NSW law

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

