New Issue- AstraZeneca prices 750 mln euro 2021 bond

Nov 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower AstraZeneca PLC

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date November 21, 2021

Coupon 0.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.1190

Yield 1.006 pct

Spread 32 basis points

Underlying govt bond over midswaps, equivalent to 63.5 bp

over the 2.25 pct September 4, 2021 DBR

Payment Date November 24, 2014

Lead Manager(s) CITI & Deutsche Bank

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS1143486865

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)