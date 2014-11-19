New Issue- Finland prices 250 mln stg 2019 bond

Nov 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Republic of Finland
Issue Amount 250 million sterling
Maturity Date December 19, 2019
Coupon 1.5 pct
Reoffer price 99.597
Yield 1.577 pct
Payment Date November 26, 2014
Lead Manager(s) HSBC & Nomura
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AA+ (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
