New Issue- Al Shindagha Sukuk prices $500 mln 2019 bond

Borrower Al Shindagha Sukuk Limited
Obligor Dubai Aviation Corporation
Issue Amount $500 million
Maturity Date 11/26/2019
Coupon 3.776 pct
Reoffer price Par
Spread 200 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps, equivalent to 212.7 basis points
over the 1.5 pct October 2019 UST
Payment Date November 26, 2014
Lead Manager(s) ENBD Capital , Credit Agricole & HSBC
Listing Nasdaq Dubai & Irish Stock Exchange
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English Law
