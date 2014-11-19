New Issue- Al Shindagha Sukuk prices $500 mln 2019 bond

Nov 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Al Shindagha Sukuk Limited

Obligor Dubai Aviation Corporation

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date 11/26/2019

Coupon 3.776 pct

Reoffer price Par

Spread 200 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the midswaps, equivalent to 212.7 basis points

over the 1.5 pct October 2019 UST

Payment Date November 26, 2014

Lead Manager(s) ENBD Capital , Credit Agricole & HSBC

Listing Nasdaq Dubai & Irish Stock Exchange

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English Law

ISIN XS1137967409

