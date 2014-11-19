New Issue- NTPC prices $500 mln 2024 bond

Nov 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower NTPC Limited
Issue Amount $500 million
Maturity Date November 26, 2024
Coupon 4.375 pct
Reoffer price 99.711
Yield 4.411 pct
Spread 205 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the UST
Payment Date November 26, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, HSBC &
SBI Capital Markets
Listing SGX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)