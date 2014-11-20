FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BUZZ-Superb Summit down 5.8 pct before halt trading
#Financials
November 20, 2014 / 4:01 AM / 3 years ago

BUZZ-Superb Summit down 5.8 pct before halt trading

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Nov 20 (Reuters) - ** Superb Summit International Group Ltd dropped 5.8 percent before halting trading. This is a timber resources company in China and the stock is owned by a number of large funds.

** Investment research firm Muddy Waters said on Thursday it was shorting shares in the company due to concerns about the veracity its accounts.

** Muddy Waters’ block says Superb Summit’s forestry assets may only be worth less than HK$200 million, versus HK$3.4 billion in accounts.

** Superb Summit’s stock has risen more than 300 percent since the company announced its plans to buy JFT in June 2013, a deal Muddy Waters said the timber company had inflated valuations.

