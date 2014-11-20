New Issue- Berlin adds 125 mln euro 2021 bond

Nov 20(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thursday.
Borrower Berlin Hyp AG
Issue Amount 125 million euro
Maturity Date October 29, 2021
Coupon 1.0 pct
Reoffer price 100.32
Spread 30 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 60.1bp
Over the 2021 DBR
Payment Date November 27, 2014
Lead Manager(s) DZ Bank, LBBW & NORD/LB
Ratings A2 (Moody‘s) & A+ (Fitch)
Listing Berlin
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
Notes The issue size will total 325 million euro
when fungible
