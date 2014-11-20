New Issue- Hessen prices 1.0 bln euro 2018 bond

Nov 20(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Landesbank Hessen-Thueringen Girozentrale
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date November 27, 2018
Coupon 0.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.705
Yield 0.199 pct
Spread 15 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 14.8bp
over the OBL 167
Payment Date November 27, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Commerzbank, DZ BANK, Helaba & Natixis
Ratings AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)