New Issue- Hessen prices 1.0 bln euro 2018 bond

Nov 20(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Landesbank Hessen-Thueringen Girozentrale

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date November 27, 2018

Coupon 0.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.705

Yield 0.199 pct

Spread 15 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 14.8bp

over the OBL 167

Payment Date November 27, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Commerzbank, DZ BANK, Helaba & Natixis

Ratings AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

ISIN XS1143602792

