FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue- Credit Agricole prices multi tranche deal
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
November 20, 2014 / 2:16 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- Credit Agricole prices multi tranche deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a multi tranche deal priced on Thursday.

Borrower Credit Agricole

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 104.1 billion yen

Maturity Date November 28, 2019

Coupon 0.425 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Spread 11 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over OS

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 17.8 billion yen

Maturity Date November 28, 2019

Coupon 3-month YL + 17 basis points

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 17 basis points

* * * *

Tranche 3

Issue Amount 6.5 billion yen

Maturity Date November 28, 2024

Coupon 0.865 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Spread 19 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over OS

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date November 28,2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole-CIB & SMBC

Listing Tokyo

Ratings A2(Moody‘s), A(S&P),

A(Fitch)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 100

Governing Law Japan

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.