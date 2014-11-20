New Issue- Credit Agricole prices multi tranche deal

Nov 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a multi tranche deal priced on Thursday.
Borrower Credit Agricole
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 104.1 billion yen
Maturity Date November 28, 2019
Coupon 0.425 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Spread 11 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over OS
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 17.8 billion yen
Maturity Date November 28, 2019
Coupon 3-month YL + 17 basis points
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 17 basis points
Tranche 3
Issue Amount 6.5 billion yen
Maturity Date November 28, 2024
Coupon 0.865 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Spread 19 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over OS
Common terms
Payment Date November 28,2014
Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole-CIB & SMBC
Listing Tokyo
Ratings A2(Moody‘s), A(S&P),
A(Fitch)
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 100
Governing Law Japan
