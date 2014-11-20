FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Belfius Bank prices 500 mln euro 2019 bond
#Credit Markets
November 20, 2014 / 2:51 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- Belfius Bank prices 500 mln euro 2019 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Belfius Bank SA/NV CCBGBB Corp (Belfius Bank)

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date November 27, 2019

Coupon 0.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.941

Spread Minus 4 basis points

Underlying govt bond midswaps, equivalent to 24.6 basis points

Over the 0.25 pct October 2019, OBL

Payment Date November 27, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Belfius, Credit Suisse (B&D) &

Nomura

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s) & AAA (neg)(S&P)

Listing Euronext Brussels

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law Belgian

ISIN BE0002480557

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

