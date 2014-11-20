New Issue- Belfius Bank prices 500 mln euro 2019 bond

Nov 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Belfius Bank SA/NV CCBGBB Corp (Belfius Bank)

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date November 27, 2019

Coupon 0.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.941

Spread Minus 4 basis points

Underlying govt bond midswaps, equivalent to 24.6 basis points

Over the 0.25 pct October 2019, OBL

Payment Date November 27, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Belfius, Credit Suisse (B&D) &

Nomura

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s) & AAA (neg)(S&P)

Listing Euronext Brussels

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law Belgian

ISIN BE0002480557

