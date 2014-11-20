New Issue- BASF prices 250 mln sterling 2017 bond

Nov 20(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower BASF SE
Issue Amount 250 million sterling
Maturity Date December 15, 2017
Coupon 1.375 pct
Reoffer price 99.8310
Yield 1.427 pct
Spread 77 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 1.75 pct
Payment Date November 28, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, RBCCM & Santander
Ratings A1 (Moody‘s)
Listing Luxembourg
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
