New Issue- Canton de Vaud prices 175 mln SFR 2024 bond
#Credit Markets
November 20, 2014 / 4:25 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- Canton de Vaud prices 175 mln SFR 2024 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 20(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Vaud, Canton of

Issue Amount 175 million swiss francs

Maturity Date December 18, 2024

Coupon 0.50 pct

Issue price 100.2890

Reoffer price 99.5390

Spread minus 15 basis points

Underlying govt bond Through the Midswaps

Payment Date December 18, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Sussie

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

ISIN CH0261561382

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
