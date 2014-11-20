New Issue- Westpac prices 350 mln stg 2017 bond

Nov 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Westpac Banking Corp (Westpac)
Issue Amount 350 million sterling
Maturity Date November 28, 2017
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 35 basis points
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 35 basis points
Payment Date November 28, 2014
Lead Manager(s) HSBC, Nomura & RBC
Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
