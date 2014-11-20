New Issue- Westpac prices 350 mln stg 2017 bond

Nov 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Westpac Banking Corp (Westpac)

Issue Amount 350 million sterling

Maturity Date November 28, 2017

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 35 basis points

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 35 basis points

Payment Date November 28, 2014

Lead Manager(s) HSBC, Nomura & RBC

Ratings Aa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS1144180053

