INDIA WEEKAHEAD-GDP key ahead of RBI review; parliament meets
November 21, 2014 / 11:46 AM / 3 years ago

INDIA WEEKAHEAD-GDP key ahead of RBI review; parliament meets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Markets shifting focus to July-September GDP data due on Nov. 28. * Would be the last major economic indicator ahead of the RBI review on Dec. 2. * The winter session of parliament scheduled to begin next week. * Traders hope the government will push reform agenda. * The 10-year bond yield seen in an 8.10-8.20 pct range. * Rupee seen in a 61.50 to 62.50 per dollar range. * NSE index seen in an 8,300-8,600 range.

KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH Mon: Parliament starts winter session until Dec. 23 Tues: Zee Entertainment, Motherson Sumi Systems

to be included in MSCI Indexes at close of trade Wed: Bi-weekly money supply data, no fixed time Fri: Bank credit growth data due at 1130 GMT

Fiscal deficit data due at 1030 GMT

Sept-qtr growth data due at 1200 GMT

Infrastructure output for Oct, no fixed time

Amtek Auto, Bosch to be included in

NSE derivatives segment. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters. com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
