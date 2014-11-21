New Issue-CBOM prices 5.0 bln Russian ruble 2025 bond

Nov 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Issuer CBOM FINANCE PLC
Borrower Credit Bank Of Moscow OJSC
Issue Amount 5.0 billion Russian ruble
Maturity Date May 26, 2025
Coupon 16.5 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 16.5 pct
Payment Date November 26, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Regions/SBER & Otkritie
Listing Irish & MOEX
Denoms (K) 10000-10
