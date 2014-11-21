New Issue-CBOM prices 5.0 bln Russian ruble 2025 bond

Nov 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Issuer CBOM FINANCE PLC

Borrower Credit Bank Of Moscow OJSC

Issue Amount 5.0 billion Russian ruble

Maturity Date May 26, 2025

Coupon 16.5 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 16.5 pct

Payment Date November 26, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Regions/SBER & Otkritie

Listing Irish & MOEX

Denoms (K) 10000-10

