New Issue- Pshypo prices multi tranche deal

Nov 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a multi tranche deal priced on Friday.

Issuer Pfandbriefbank Schweizerischer

Hypothekarinstitute (PSHypo)

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 200 million Swiss franc

Maturity Date March 21, 2023

Coupon 1.0 pct

Issue price 104.2850

Reoffer price 103.9350

Yield 0.514 pct

Spread 1 basis point

Underlying govt bond through mid swaps

Notes The issue size will total 740 mln Swiss franc when fungible

Temporary ISIN CH0261627399

ISIN CH0247849992

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 203 million Swiss franc

Maturity Date July 07, 2026

Coupon 1.0 pct

Issue price 101.9920

Reoffer price 101.6420

Yield 0.851 pct

Spread 2 basis points

Underlying govt bond over mid swaps

Notes The issue size will total 380 mln Swiss franc when fungible

Temporary ISIN CH0261627407

ISIN CH0255678333

* * * *

Tranche 3

Issue Amount 245 million Swiss franc

Maturity Date December 05, 2040

Coupon 1.5 pct

Issue price 102.1460

Reoffer price 101.6960

Yield 1.421 pct

Spread 8 basis points

Underlying govt bond over mid swaps

ISIN CH0261627415

* * * *

Common Terms

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, UBS

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing SIX

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

Payment Date December 5, 2014

Full fees Undisclosed

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)