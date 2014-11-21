New Issue- Pshypo prices multi tranche deal

Nov 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a multi tranche deal priced on Friday.
Issuer Pfandbriefbank Schweizerischer
Hypothekarinstitute (PSHypo)
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 200 million Swiss franc
Maturity Date March 21, 2023
Coupon 1.0 pct
Issue price 104.2850
Reoffer price 103.9350
Yield 0.514 pct
Spread 1 basis point
Underlying govt bond through mid swaps
Notes The issue size will total 740 mln Swiss franc when fungible
Temporary ISIN CH0261627399
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 203 million Swiss franc
Maturity Date July 07, 2026
Coupon 1.0 pct
Issue price 101.9920
Reoffer price 101.6420
Yield 0.851 pct
Spread 2 basis points
Underlying govt bond over mid swaps
Notes The issue size will total 380 mln Swiss franc when fungible
Temporary ISIN CH0261627407
Tranche 3
Issue Amount 245 million Swiss franc
Maturity Date December 05, 2040
Coupon 1.5 pct
Issue price 102.1460
Reoffer price 101.6960
Yield 1.421 pct
Spread 8 basis points
Underlying govt bond over mid swaps
Common Terms
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, UBS
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Listing SIX
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
Payment Date December 5, 2014
Full fees Undisclosed
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)