New Issue-Volvofinans Bank prices 300 mln sek 2019 FRN
#Credit Markets
November 21, 2014 / 12:20 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue-Volvofinans Bank prices 300 mln sek 2019 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN priced on Friday.

Borrower Volvofinans Bank AB

Issue Amount 300 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date November 27, 2019

Coupon 3 month stibor + 64bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3 month stibor + 64bp

Payment Date November 27, 2014

Lead Manager(s) SEB

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Stockholm

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law Swedish

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN SE0006504569

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

