New Issue-Volvofinans Bank prices 300 mln sek 2019 FRN

Nov 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN priced on Friday.

Borrower Volvofinans Bank AB

Issue Amount 300 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date November 27, 2019

Coupon 3 month stibor + 64bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3 month stibor + 64bp

Payment Date November 27, 2014

Lead Manager(s) SEB

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Stockholm

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law Swedish

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN SE0006504569

