New Issue-Volvofinans Bank prices 300 mln sek 2019 FRN

Borrower Volvofinans Bank AB
Issue Amount 300 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date November 27, 2019
Coupon 3 month stibor + 64bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3 month stibor + 64bp
Payment Date November 27, 2014
Lead Manager(s) SEB
Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)
Listing Stockholm
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law Swedish
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
