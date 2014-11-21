FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-OP Mortgage Bank prices 1.0 bln euro 2024 bond
#Credit Markets
November 21, 2014 / 1:46 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue-OP Mortgage Bank prices 1.0 bln euro 2024 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower OP Mortgage Bank

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date November 28, 2024

Coupon 1.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.839

Spread 4 basis points

Underlying govt bond over midswaps, equivalent to 24.5bp

over 1.0 pct August 2024 DBR

Payment Date November 28, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Credit Suisse, RBS and Pohjola Markets

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s) & AAA (S&P)

Listing London

Denoms (K) 100-1

ISIN XS1144844583

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
