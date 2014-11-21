FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Credit Markets
November 21, 2014 / 2:46 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- Eneco prices 500 mln euro perp bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 21(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a perp bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Eneco Holding N.V.

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date Perpetual

Coupon 3.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.232

Reoffer yield 3.375 pct

Spread 275 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 306.1bp

Over the 2.25 pct September 2021 DBR

Payment Date December 1, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, RBS, ABN Amro, BNP Paribas & ING

Ratings A- (S&P)

Listing Luxembourg

Denoms (K) 100-1

ISIN XS1141810991

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
