New Issue-Praxair prices 500 mln euro 2025 bond
#Market News
November 21, 2014 / 2:51 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue-Praxair prices 500 mln euro 2025 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Praxair, Inc.

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date December 1, 2025

Coupon 1.625 pct

Reoffer price 99.134

Yield 1.172 pct

Spread 63 basis points

Underlying govt bond over midswaps, equivalent to 93.8bp

over 1.0 pct August 2024 DBR

Payment Date December 01, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, Bank of America, Citi & HSBC

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s) & A (S&P)

Listing NYSE

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law New York

Full fees undisclosed

ISIN XS1143916465

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
