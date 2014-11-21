FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- LVMH SE prices A$150 mln 2019 bond
#Credit Markets
November 21, 2014 / 3:06 PM / 3 years ago

New Issue- LVMH SE prices A$150 mln 2019 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower LVMH SE

Issue Amount A$150 million

Maturity Date December 02, 2019

Coupon 3.5 pct

Reoffer price 99.377

Reoffer yield 3.639 pct

Spread 55 basis points

Underlying govt bond over midswaps

Payment Date December 02, 2014

Lead Manager(s) RBC Capital Markets

Ratings A+ (S&P)

Listing Luxembourg

Denoms (K) 2

Governing Law French

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN FR0012348894

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

