FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BUZZ-Quindell: British paper says could offload non-core units
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
November 24, 2014 / 9:26 AM / 3 years ago

BUZZ-Quindell: British paper says could offload non-core units

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

** Quindell Plc's stock gains a third in value, after UK's Telegraph says the technology and outsourcing company will consider whether it can exit any of its non-core businesses. (link: bit.ly/1uqyerU)

** The company, which provides technology used by car insurers to assess claims among other services, was not immediately available to comment.

** Quindell last week denied it was actively seeking to sell a 25 percent stake in Nationwide Accident Repair Services .

** NARS shares down 3.9 pct.

** Quindell shares down about 88 pct since it first made headlines in April, as short-seller Gotham City Research questioned its revenue model and profit quality.

** Heavy volumes in stock again with a full day’s average traded in the first hour. (RM:esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.